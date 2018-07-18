Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/18/2018

On 7/13/18 at 2:50 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the town of Parish was charged with False Inspection Certificate and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on CR 12 in the town of Hastings.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/8/18 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 7/13/18 at 4:45 p.m., Cristopher W. Petit, 24, of 139 Crim Road, Parish, was charged with False Inspection Certificate; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate and Putting Stickers on Windshield/Rear Window following a traffic stop on CR 12 in the town of Hastings.

Mr. Petit is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/8/18 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 7/17/18 at 8:12 a.m., James H. Felton, 38, of 5589 Scenic Ave., Lot 2, Mexico, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court following a traffic stop on Scenic Ave. in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Felton was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mexico Court on 7/17/18.

He was also charged with AUO, 3rd degree and License Plate Violation.

On 7/17/18 at 10:02 a.m., Thomas J. Minter, 25, of 875 CR 17, Bernhards Bay, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. Minter was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500/$1,000 bail with a return to Town of Mexico Court on 7/17/18.

On 7/17/18 at 11:28 a.m., Sheryl L. Hammond, 57, of 13 Melrose Ave, Apt. 4, Fulton, was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred on or about June 7-8, 2018 at a town of Granby residence.

She allegedly intentionally caused physical injury to the victim of which was less than seven years of age.

Ms. Hammond was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond with a return to Town of Granby Court on 7/23/18.

On 7/17/18 at 1:13 p.m., Matthew E. Walter, 47, of 1662 CR 4, Central Square, was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Palermo.

He allegedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner toward the victim.

Mr. Walter is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/13/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

On 7/17/18 at 2:22 p.m., Anna E. Wilson, 46, of 169 Ames St., Mexico, was arrested based on a Parole Warrant.

Ms. Wilson was transported to the OCJ and held.

On 7/17/18 at 7:15 p.m., Jessica M. Faxon, 32, of 110 Oneida Village Drive, Fulton, was arrested following a traffic stop based on two Family Court Warrants issued out of Oswego County.

Ms. Faxon was arraigned in Hannibal Town Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 7/18/18.

On 7/17/18 at 10:40 p.m., Kerri M. Kline, 26, of 180 Rochester St., Hannibal, was arrested for DWI; Aggravated DWI; AUO, 3rd degree and Failure to Keep Right following the investigation into a one-vehicle MVA on CR 3 in the town of Hannibal, ½ mile west of CR 7, that reportedly occurred when the 2006 Dodge she was operating west crossed the center line and collided with a guide rail on the south side before colliding with a guide rail on the north side.

Ms. Kline is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/8/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 7/17/18, Joseph J. Mezza, 62, of 146 Arcadia Ave., Oswego, was arrested for two counts of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from two separate incidents that occurred at the town of Granby Wal-Mart on 7/12/18.

Mr. Mezza is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/30/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

