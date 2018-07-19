Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/19/2018

On 7/6/18 at 11:45 p.m., Courtney M. Olson, 41, of 7 Birch Lane, Bldg. 26D, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; No License and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Olson is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/26/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 7/18/18 at 3:25 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the city of Fulton was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident that occurred in the town of Granby.

He allegedly stole a bicycle.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 7/23/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/18/18 at 9:30 p.m., Cindi L. Harris, 50, of 962 CR 29, Oswego, was arrested based on a Probation Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Ms. Harris was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to the Town of Scriba Court on 7/19/18.

On 7/18/18 at 9:40 p.m., Jessica M. Pingrin, 41, of 15 Ohio Street, Apt. B, Oswego, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on CR 7 in the town of Oswego.

Ms. Pingrin is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/6/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

