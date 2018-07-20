Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/20/2018

On 7/19/18 at 12:33 a.m., John D. Fitzgerald, 23, of 169 Fifth Ave., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on Utica Street in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Fitzgerald is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 7/19/18 at 9:06 a.m., Sidney J. Shaw, 21, of 502 Towsley Road, Richland, was arrested at his residence based on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant issued out of the state of Tennessee.

Mr. Shaw was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the OCJ held without bail.

He is scheduled to return to the Town of Volney Court on 8/13/18.

On 7/19/18 at 9:30 p.m., William R. Neville, 35, of 120 CR 51, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on Main Street in the village of Mexico.

Mr. Neville was arraigned in the Town of New Haven Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $300 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to T/O Mexico Court on 7/31/18.

