Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/23/2018

On 7/18/18 at 1:35 a.m., Kerri M. Kline, 26, of 180 Rochester St., Hannibal, was arrested based on a New York State Parole Warrant.

Ms. Kline was held in the OCJ to await further process by the NY Parole Board.

On 7/20/18 at 11:09 a.m., Nathan D. Farella, 43, of 20 Kennedy Ave., Oswego, was operating a 2013 Ford reportedly making a left hand onto CR 25 from CR 20 in the town of Oswego when the vehicle collided with a 2005 Nissan making a left hand turn onto CR 20 and being operated by Michael H. Plunkett, 84, of 23 Candlewood Drive, Oswego.

Mr. Farella was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 7/20/18 at 12:10 p.m., Kathleen D. Garrison, 55, of 186 Ellen St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Registration Suspended following a disabled vehicle complaint on CR 8 in the town of Granby.

Ms. Garrison is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/30/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/21/18 at 12:49 a.m., Nichole C. Torres, 26, of 15 Cemetery St., Altmar, was operating a 2002 Honda east on SR 104 in the town of Albion, 1 mile east of Hong Kong Road, when she reportedly lost control on a curve causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and collide with an earth embankment.

Ms. Torres was transported to Oswego Hospital by ambulance.

She was issued a UTT for Speed not Reasonable.

On 7/21/18 at 9:17 p.m., Hector N. Ortiz Sr., 37, of 715 CR 8, Apt. 1B, Fulton, was arrested for Burglary, 2nd degree, a class C felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident in the town of Granby.

He allegedly unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and stole household items.

Mr. Ortiz was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to reappear on 7/23/18.

On 7/22/18 at 2:32 a.m., Anthony H. Boyle, 30, of 1042 CR 11, West Monroe, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on SR 49 in the village of Central Square.

Mr. Boyle is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/22/18 in the Village of Central Square Court.

On 7/22/18 at 8:47 p.m., Linda M. Presley, 64, of 18 Haas Lane, Lot 6, Martville, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Hannibal.

She allegedly sold the victim’s property.

Ms. Presley is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/21/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

