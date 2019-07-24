Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/24/2019

On 7/22/19 at 9:51 a.m., Casie Lytle, 35, of 956 Middle Road, Lot 27W, Oswego was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree, Welfare Fraud, 4th degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree following an investigation that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 7/17/19 for further processing.

Ms. Lytle is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 8/6/19.

On 7/22/19 at 9:06 p.m., Jeff Soloman, 42, of 1400 State Route 49, Apt. 3, Constantia, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident where he allegedly made threatening comments towards minors while using profane language and was physically aggressive with one of the victims.

Mr. Soloman is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Constantia Court on 8/5/19.

On 7/23/19 at 8:00 p.m., Derek Thornber, 37, of 506 Lyon St., Fulton, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree for allegedly violating an Order of Protection issued out of Fulton City Court in the Town of Volney.

Mr. Thornber was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to re-appear in court on 9/16/19.

