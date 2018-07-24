Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/24/3018

On 7/3/18 at 2:06 p.m., James L. Jenkins, 57, of 366 Anguse Drive, Rochester, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree following the investigation into a separate incident in the town of Granby.

Mr. Jenkins is scheduled to answer the charge on 7/23/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/6/18 at 7:57 a.m., Amos G. Depuy, 30, of 801 CR 7, Hannibal, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Impede Traffic Too Slow and Inadequate Muffler following a traffic stop on CR 7 in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Depuy is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 7/8/18 at 1:19 p.m., a 15-year-old boy residing in the town of Constantia was charged with Juvenile Delinquency, for an act if committed by an adult would constitute the charge of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The teen is accused of damaging a door, chair and metal siding of the victim’s residence.

He and his parent were issued a Juvenile Appearance Ticket directing them to contact the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 7/14/18 at 8:24 p.m., Bailey A. Eggleston, 23, of 128 Mullen Road, Fulton, was operating a 2007 Kia north on CR 6 in the town of Volney proceeding through the intersection with SR 3 when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2010 Nissan traveling west and being operated by Jeroen M. Ossevoort, 45, of 418 S. Third St., Fulton.

Three passengers in Mr. Ossevoort’s vehicle were transported to Oswego Hospital by ambulance, James O. Anderson, 43: Renee M. Ossevoort, 43 and Gerrit M. Ossevoort, 12.

Failure to Yield the Right of Way and traffic control disregarded seem to have been contributing factors.

On 7/20/18 at 1:54 p.m., Camden G. Fix, 22, of 1491 CR 57, Phoenix, NY was charged with False Inspection Certificate, a misdemeanor following a traffic stop on CR 57 in the village of Phoenix.

Mr. Fix is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/22/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 7/23/18 at 9:20 a.m., Donald R. Bartlett, 33, of 198 Germain Dale Drive, Fulton, was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the town of Granby.

He allegedly waved a fork in the air, threatening to cause physical harm to the victim.

Mr. Bartlett is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/6/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

And, on 7/23/18 at 6:32 p.m., Donald R. Bartlett, 33, of 198 German Dale Drive, Fulton, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic incident in the town of Granby.

He was allegedly in the presence of the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him.

Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 7/30/18.

And, on 7/23/18 at 11:12 p.m., Donald R. Bartlett, 33, of 198 Germain Dale Drive, Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby where he allegedly violated an active Stay Away Order of Protection filed against him.

Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond with a return to court on 7/30/18.

On 7/23/18 at 12:30 p.m., Daniel N. Janack, 30, of 6138 N. Main St., Sandy Creek, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Janack was arraigned in Oswego County Family Court and is scheduled to return on 7/31/18.

On 7/18/18 at 6:23 p.m., Jon E. Pafundi, 28, of 14435 Teachout Road, Sterling, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Granby reportedly initiated by the LPR unit alerting.

Mr. Pafundi is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/6/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/23/18 at 6:39 p.m., James L. Harper, 47, of 983 CR 41, Mexico, was operating a 2003 Oldsmobile east on CR 4 in the town of Scriba when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the north side of the roadway and enter Peck’s Cemetery where it struck an earth embankment then overturned coming to rest on a headstone.

Mr. Harper was issued UTTs for Speed not Reasonable and Unsafe Tires.

On 7/23/18 at 9:34 p.m., Laurie A. Lucio, 47, of 6 North St., Baldwinsville, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Scriba reportedly initiated by the LPR unit alerting.

Ms. Lucio is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/16/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

