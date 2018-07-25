Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/25/2018

On 7/18/18 at 9:36 a.m., Jenette F. Valkenburg, 66, of 13 Courtney Lynn Lane, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Registration Suspended and Operating MV w/o Insurance following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Valkenburg is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/9/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 7/19/18 at 7:44 a.m., Chandra H. Bemis, 37, of 130 Lewis St., Cleveland, was charged with Registration Suspended and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of New Haven.

Ms. Bemis is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

On 7/20/18 at 3:30 p.m., Cory R. Jardin, 34, of 1039 CR 85, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Failure to Stop at STOP Sign following a traffic stop at the intersection of Park and Main streets in the village of Phoenix reportedly conducted during a NYS DOT Inspection Stop.

Mr. Jardin is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/22/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 7/23/18 at 5:55 p.m., Michael J. Barton, 26, of 1003 CR 45, Apt. 1, Central Square, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 45 in the town of Palermo.

Mr. Barton is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/6/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

