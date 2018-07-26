Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/26/2018

On 7/25/18 at 12:18 p.m., Derek L. Degroff, 38, of 38 First Ave., Oswego, was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on 7/16/18 in the town of Oswego.

He allegedly was in the face of the victim and yelling profanities.

Mr. Degroff is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/20/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 7/25/18 at 1:39 p.m., Kelly D. Tsistinas, 39, of 121 West End Drive, Syracuse, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.

Ms. Tsistinas was arraigned in Oswego City Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $100 cash or $250 bond with a return to court on 7/31/18.

