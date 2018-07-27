Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/27/2018

On 7/16/18 at 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was charged with Juvenile Delinquency for acts if committed by an adult, would constitute the charges of Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, both class A misdemeanors.

The teen is accused of pushing the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him and pulling the wires out, so the victim could not contact emergency services.

The teen and his parent were issued a Juvenile Appearance Ticket referring them to the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 7/26/18 at 6:59 a.m., Brittainy A. Parker, 25, of 180 Ridge Road, Oswego, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Drug Court.

Ms. Parker was transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await court.

On 7/26/18 at 7:52 Kenneth M. Cardinell, 26, of 5548 SR 104, Oswego, was arrested for AUO, 3rd degree; Refusal to Take Breath Test; Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Failure to Obey Police Officer following a traffic stop that was reportedly initiated during the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the town of Granby and with him operating a vehicle north on SR 481 into the city of Oswego.

Mr. Cardinell is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 7/26/18 at 8:06 p.m., Jonathan R. Dennis Jr., 18, of 402 Rowland St., Syracuse, was arrested for Sexual Misconduct and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/21/18 in the town of Richland.

He allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim being less than 17 years of age.

Mr. Dennis was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court and is scheduled to return on 8/1/18.

On 7/26/18 at 9:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the city of Fulton was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor; Fleeing Officer in MV, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor; No License; Reckless Driving; Crossing Road Hazard Markings; two counts of Speed Exceeding 55 MPH; Speed in Zone and two counts of Failure to Stop at STOP Sign following an incident that began on Maple Ave. in the town of Volney and traveling through town of Schroeppel, when the teen reportedly failed to pull over the vehicle he was operating.

He continued to operate the vehicle on CR 6, Biddlecum Road, Barnard Road. then back onto CR 6 where he reportedly lost control and the vehicle collided with a utility pole.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/6/18 in the Town of Volney Court and on 8/8/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 7/27/18 at 1:22 a.m., Christopher J. Houde, 36, of 4794 Salina St., Apt. 1, Pulaski, was arrested for two counts of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the village of Pulaski.

He allegedly damaged household items along with screaming at the victim.

Mr. Houde was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to Town of Richland Court on 8/1/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

