Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/30/2018

On 7/15/18 at 5:26 p.m., Rodney R. Bishop, 67, of 4517 Fairview Ave., Oneida, was operating a 2006 Honda motorcycle south on SR 3 in the town of Mexico when the vehicle reportedly travelled through the intersection with SR 104 and collided with a 2006 Toyota heading west and being operated by John C. Kenyon, 65, of 2932 Ontario Center Road, Walworth, NY.

Mr. Bishop was transported by ambulance to the VA Hospital in Syracuse.

He was issued UTTs for AUO, 2nd degree and Failure to Stop at Steady Red Signal.

On 7/24/18 at 10:29 a.m., Dennis D. Donaldson, 71, of PO Box 463, Constantia, was operating a 2003 Saturn east on SR 49 in the town of Constantia, 30 feet east of CR 17, when he reportedly lost control in reaction to a dog being in the roadway causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and into a lake.

Mr. Donaldson was issued UTTs for Operating Unregistered MV.

On 7/24/18 at 2:23 p.m., Shannon M. Adams, 31, of 460 SR 13, Apt. 4, Williamstown, was charged with False Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on SR 69 in the town of Parish.

Ms. Adams is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/14/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 7/24/18 at 4:25 p.m., Salena S. Monroe, 19, of 7 Kranz Road, Mexico, was operating a 2008 Dodge east on SR 104 at the intersection with Schaad Drive when the vehicle reportedly rear-ended a 2017 Honda stopped and being operated by Cynthia J. Germain, 60, of 1826 Abbeyridge Drive, Merritt Island, Fla., which caused the Honda to rear-end a 2002 Ford being operated by Taylor Cardinal Ezekiel, 57, of 310 Hurlbut Road, Mexico.

Ms. Monroe was transported by ambulance to Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse.

Ms. Monroe was issued a UTT for Following too Closely.

On 7/24/18 at 9 p.m., Ashley M. Bivens, 20, of 16 Walter St., Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of New Haven.

Ms. Bivens is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

On 7/27/18 at 7:29 a.m., Aaron A. Ankmlin, 30, of 655 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Central Square, was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor; Resisting Arrest, a class A misdemeanor and Disorderly Conduct following a domestic incident in the village of Central Square.

He allegedly was yelling profanities while standing in a driveway along with throwing a mug against a fence and ran away from patrol when informed he was under arrest.

Mr. Ankmlin was arraigned in the Village of Central Square Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500/$1,000 bail with a return to court on 8/1/18.

On 7/27/18 at 8:40 a.m., Paige R. Wass, 26, of 191 W. Seventh St., Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on CR 31 in the town of Minetto reportedly initiated after the LPR unit alerted.

Ms. Wass is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/1/18 in the Town of Minetto Court on 8/1/18.

On 7/27/18 at 10:01 a.m., David J. Allen, 20, of 275 Craw Road, Mexico, was charged with Registration Suspended and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Allen is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/21/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 7/27/18 at 11:53 a.m., Brian K. Wing, 27, of 2588 US Route 11, Lot 13, Parish, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic dispute in the town of Mexico.

He was allegedly holding the victim while engaged in a verbal domestic with another individual.

Mr. Wing was arraigned in the Town o Mexico Court and is scheduled to return on 7/31/18.

On 7/27/18 at 4:40 p.m., Thomas K. Marshall, 65, of 550 W. First St., Apt. 302, Oswego, was arrested for Issuing a Bad Check, a class B misdemeanor following the investigation into a complaint in the town of Oswego that occurred on 6/10/18.

He allegedly wrote a check to a business knowing the account had insufficient funds.

Mr. Marshall is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/20/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 7/27/18 at 6:15 p.m., Gracie H. Wright, 19, of 6987 Hawley Road, Red Creek, was charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Hannibal.

Ms. Wright is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/7/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 7/27/18 at 7:15 p.m., Monica A. Dodge, 22, of 104 Edgemere Terrace, Syracuse, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Dodge was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return on 8/6/18.

On 7/27/18 at 10:50 p.m., William L. Haines, 24, of 9586 Tagus Lane, Brewerton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Haines is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 7/28/18 at 10:30 a.m., Larry E. Lewis Jr., 33, of 4092 CR 17, Williamstown, was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/14/18 in the town of Redfield.

He allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Mr. Lewis is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/15/18 in the Town of Redfield Court.

On 7/28/18 at 10:56 a.m., Ian B. Steel, 36, of 2460 Coomer Road, Burt, NY, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of New Haven.

Mr. Steel is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/16/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

On 7/28/18 at 2:15 p.m., Tyler J. Scott, 30, of 623 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Equipment Violation following a traffic stop on SR 48 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Scott is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/13/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/28/18 at 4:11 p.m., Kelli E. Barker, 27, of 171 Erie St., Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba Court.

Ms. Barker was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $193 cash or $500 bond with a return to court on 8/2/18.

On 7/28/18 at 4:20 p.m., Travis M. Lawson, 24, of 7 Terry Lane, Fulton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Operating Unregistered Vehicle following a traffic stop on Wybron Road in the town of Granby.

Mr. Lawson is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/13/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/28/18 at 4:45 p.m., Nano A. Perez, 27, of 96 Hamilton St., Apt. 22F, Oswego, NY was charged with False Inspection Certificate and AUO, 3r degree following a traffic stop on South Second Street in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Perez is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/9/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 7/28/18 at 8:49 p.m., Zachery M. Searor, 22, of 38 Birch Lane, Apt. 41D, Oswego, was arrested for Forcible Touching, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Scriba on 7/20/18.

He allegedly touched an intimate part of the victim.

Mr. Searor is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/9/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 7/29/18 at 12:45 a.m., Dylan M. Redder, 25, of 1862 Number 39 Road, Savannah, NY, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Oswego.

Mr. Redder is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/13/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 7/29/18 at 1:16 a.m., Joshua S. Freeman, 27, of 17481 US Route 11, Watertown, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Freeman is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 7/29/18 at 4:42 a.m., Peter J. Quinones, 31, of 24 Liberty St., Mexico, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree following the investigation into a separate incident in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Quinones is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/9/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 7/29/18 at 7 a.m., Karina R. Loveall, 22, of 621 Rochester St., Fulton, was charged with Registration Suspended and Operating Vehicle w/o Insurance following a traffic stop on Utica Street in the city of Oswego.

Ms. Loveall is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 7/29/18 at 1:12 p.m., Scott H. Christman, 45, of 8745 Blue Heron Circle, Baldwinsville, was operating a 2014 Mazda south on CR 57 in the town of Volney when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2010 Ford, being operated by Kieley Jo Downing, 39, of 218 Old Cove Road, Liverpool, that was making a left hand turn off CR 57 onto Great Bear Road as the Mazda attempted to pass the Ford on the left.

Mr. Christman was issued a UTT for Improper Passing.

Ms. Downing was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

On 7/29/18 at 3:19 p.m., Michael E. Burgess, 40, of 3839 Floridaville Road, Cato, was arrested for Felony DWI (previous conviction in 2010);AUO, 1st degree, a class E felony(20x with 10 on 2 dates); Drinking Alcohol in MV on Highway; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Right of Way Violation following a traffic stop on Pendergast Road in the town of Granby reportedly initiated after the deputy had to brake hard to avoid a collision with the vehicle Mr. Burgess was operating as it exited Canal Road onto CR 46.

Mr. Burgess was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 7/30/18.

