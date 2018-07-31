Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/31/2018

On 7/11/18 at 5:05 p.m., David A. Vecchio, 66, of 44 Rice Road, Parish, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a traffic stop on Rice Road in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Vecchio was scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 7/24/18.

On 7/30/18 at 9:20 a.m., a 14-year-old boy residing in the town of Volney was charged with Juvenile Delinquency, for a crime if committed by an adult would constitute the charge of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The teen is accused of stealing items off a porch in the town of Volney.

He and his parent were issued Juvenile Appearance Tickets directing them to contact the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 7/28/18 at 9:50 p.m., Christopher J. Wicks, 38, of 112 N. Seventh St., Fulton, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct following an incident on Lake Street in the city of Oswego.

He allegedly was kicking the exterior of a van and yelling profanities at the driver.

Mr. Wicks is scheduled to answer the charge in the City of Oswego Court on 8/16/18.

On 7/30/18 at 9:30 p.m., Leighton E. Reynnells, 19, of 68 Somers Drive, Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued by the Town of Hannibal Court.

Mr. Reynnells was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal and is scheduled to return to the Town of Hannibal Court on 8/14/18.

On 7/31/18 at 1:11 a.m., Randy A. Schouten, 35, of 3195 Main St., Mexico, was arrested based on a New York State Parole Warrant.

Mr. Schouten was held in the OCJ to await further process by the NY Parole Board.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

