Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/31/2019

On 7/29/19 at 10:20 a.m., Christine L. Bolster, 49, of 371 S. Third St., Apt. 1, Fulton, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree and Petit Larceny following an investigation of an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby on 4/16/19.

Ms. Bolster was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and scheduled to re-appear in court on 8/8/19.

On 7/29/19 at 10:30 a.m., Charles R. Bennett, 27, of 14677 Center Road, Sterling, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the town of Granby.

Mr. Bennett was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and turned over to the Oswego County Jail staff where he is currently remanded.

On 7/30/19 at 8:05 a.m., Jeffrey N. Walts, 36, of 607 Little Canada Road, Central Square, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute.

He allegedly caused damage to the victim’s trailer in the town of Palermo.

Mr. Walts is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Palermo Court on 8/5/19.

On 7/30/19 at 7:25 p.m., Richard A. Bushnell, 57, of 399 U.S. Route 11, Apt. 5, Central Square, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Menacing, 3rd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hastings.

He allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s neck, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing, and chased them causing them to fear for their life, while subsequently violating a court order of protection.

He was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.

Mr. Bushnell is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Hastings Court on 8/5/19.

On 7/30/19 at 7:27 p.m., David R. Burdick, 46, of 4 Chaplin Road, Hannibal, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Burdick was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to re-appear in court on 8/13/19.

On 7/30/19 at 8:22 p.m., Joshua J. Douglas, 31, of 6 Chapman Road, Mexico, was arrested based on a Parole Warrant issued by NYSP.

Mr. Douglas was turned over to the NYSP for further processing.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...