Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/01/2018

On 7/31/18, at 1:32 p.m., Morgan A. O’Neil, 22, of 70 E, Seventh St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Transporting Loose Cargo with No Cover, following a traffic stop on Kellogg Street in the city of Fulton.

Ms. O’Neil is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/9/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

