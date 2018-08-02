Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/02/2018

On 8/1/18 at 8:37 p.m., Donald R. Bartlett, 33, of 809 County Route 8, Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into a domestic incident in the town of Granby.

He allegedly violated an active Stay Away Order of Protection filed against him.

Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court by Hon. Judge Doyle and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Mr. Bartlett is scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court on 9/10/18.

