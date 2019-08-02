Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/02.2019

On 7/31/19 at 3:10 p.m., Amanda B. Brown, 30, of 16 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton.

Ms. Brown was turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 8/1/19 at 2:29 a.m., Scott C. Southworth, 39, of 105 E. Fourth St., Oswego, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Mr. Southworth was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in Ccurt on 8/8/19.

