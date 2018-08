Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/03/2018

On 8/2/18 at 2:13 a.m., Carl J. Morrison, 46, of 188 E. Fifth St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding in Posted Work Zone following a traffic stop on State Route 481 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Morrison is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/30/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

