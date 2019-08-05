Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/05/2019

On 8/3/19 at 12:39 p.m., Colton A. Thompson, 26, of 979 County Route 33, Central Square, was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree, Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 1st degree, Speed Violation, Failure to Keep Right, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Motor Vehicle License Violation following an incident that occurred on 7/7/19.

He allegedly drove the victim’s vehicle without consent, crashed the vehicle causing property damage, and left the scene of the accident on Salt Road in the town of Constantia.



Mr. Thompson was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Richland Court on 8/7/19.

On same day, Colton A. Thompson was subsequently charge with Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an arrest on a separate incident.

He is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Palermo Court on 8/26/19.

On 8/3/19 at 12:45 p.m., Jenifer N. Brown, 31, of 707 Gilbert Mills Road, Apt. A, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico.

Ms. Brown was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.

She is scheduled to return to court on 8/6/19.

