Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/06/2018

On 8/3/18 at 9:31 a.m., Jessie L. Thomas, 45, of 866 County Route 30, Altmar, NY, was arrested based on a parole warrant. Mr. Thomas was turned over to the Department of Parole for further processing.

On 8/3/18 at 4:35 p.m., Brian J. Keagle, 33, of 4950 Elm St., North Rose, NY, was arrested for Menacing 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Volney where he allegedly entered a camper, poured water on the victim and yelled obscenities at them. Mr. Keagle is scheduled to appear in the Town of Volney Court on 8/20/18.

On 8/4/18 at 1:55 a.m., Margaret J. Haynes, 47, of 173 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued by Mexico Town Court. Ms. Haynes was arraigned in the Palermo Town Court and remanded to OCJ on $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to Mexico Town Court on 8/7/18.

On 8/4/18 at 7:33 p.m., Jaime G. Baitsell, 60, of 104 Whittemore Road Oswego, NY, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following an investigation into a property damage accident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. Baitsell is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/9/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 8/4/18 at 10:25 p.m., Martin J. Higgins, 36, of 224 Fourth St. S., Apt 2., Fulton, NY, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court. Mr. Higgins was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ with no bail. Mr. Higgins is scheduled to return to Town of Granby Court on 8/6/18.

On 8/5/18 at 6:56 a.m., Dwayne D. Meeks, 36, of 517 Olive St., Watertown, NY, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued by Watertown City Police following a traffic stop on I-81 South in the town of Richland. Mr. Meeks was transported and turned over to Watertown PD for further processing.

On 8/5/18 at 5:23 p.m., Larry A. Majors, 42, of 324 Frost Ave., Rochester, NY, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop on County Route 20 in the town of Minetto. Mr. Majors was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in Minetto Town Court on 9/5/18.

