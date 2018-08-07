Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/07/2018

On 8/1/18 at 3:25 p.m., Jeremy T. Smith, 18, of 374 CR 51A, Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on CR 176 in the town of Volney.

Mr. Smith is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/13/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 8/1/18 at 4:47 p.m., James T. Murphy, 29, of 207 Baum Road, Hastings, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree (13 scoffs on 6 dates); No License; False Inspection Certificate; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate; Broken Glass and Unauthorized Stickers following a traffic stop on CR 12 in the town of Hastings.

Mr. Murphy was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and released after posting $1,500 cash bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on 9/5/18.

On 8/2/18 at 9:05 p.m., Amy J. Smith, 36, of 38 Birch Lane, Bldg. 42, Apt. D, Oswego, was charged with False Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on Bridge Street in the city of Oswego.

Ms. Smith is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/16/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 8/3/18 at 12:15 a.m., Roschell D. Jones, 23, of 409 Cherry St., Syracuse, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree (10x with 9 on 6 dates) and Speeding following a traffic stop on West First Street South in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Jones is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/16/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 8/5/18 at 5:07 p.m., Chad E. Merrills Sr., 37, of 1816 US Route 11, Hastings, was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in July 2018.

He allegedly moved his belongings into a residence that is owned by another individual and he has no legal rights to.

Mr. Merrills is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/3/18 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 8/6/18 at 12:08 p.m., Christian Wing, 20, of 12 Airport Road, Apt. 2, Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A misdemeanor, following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

He allegedly placed a belt around the victim’s neck.

Mr. Wing was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 8/13/18.

