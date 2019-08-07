Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/07/2019

On 8/5/19 at 8:50 p.m., Michael J. Rubino III, 23, of 336 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, was charged with Fleeing From an Officer, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, 3 counts of Failure to Comply, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, Motor Vehicle License Violation, 3 counts of Reckless Driving, 3 counts of Speed Unreasonable and Prudent, 5 counts of Speed in Zone, Speed over 55 mph, 3 counts of Improper Passing, 8 counts of Disobey Red Light, and 3 counts of Disobey Traffic Control Device.

The arrest stems from a vehicle pursuit that ceased at Vacuum Cooler Drive in the town of Volney where he failed to comply while traveling from the city of Fulton into the city of Oswego then back towards the city of Fulton.



Mr. Rubino was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Volney Court on 8/19/19 and on 8/26/19, the City of Oswego Court on 8/22/19, and the Town of Scriba Court on 8/29/19.

On 8/5/19 at 11:27 p.m., Richard A. Willsey, 22, of 20 Scotch Grove Road, Apt. 20, Pulaski, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree.

He allegedly violated a court order of protection in the town of Richland.

Mr. Willsey was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Richland Court on 8/7/19.

On 8/6/19 at 1:28 p.m., David S. Bartlett Jr., 36, of North Sixth Stteet, Bldg. 6, Fulton, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Sex Act, 1st degree following an investigation into a sex offense that occurred between the dates of 5/22/19 and 6/1/19 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 8/19/19.

On 8/6/19 at 1:46 p.m., Harold R. Monteith, 40, of 399 US Route 11, Apt 2, Hastings, was charged with Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree following an incident where he allegedly entered the garage of the residence without consent and engaged in conversation with a minor in the town of Hastings.

Mr. Monteith is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Hastings Court on 8/19/19.

