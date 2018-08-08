Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/08/2018

On 8/1/18 at 5:45 p.m., Crystal G. Rogers, 41, of 4091 CR 17, Williamstown, was operating a 2015 Toyota southwest on East Ave. in the village of Central Square, 500 feet north of SR 49, when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer registered to Penske Trucking of Reading, Pa., traveling northeast and being operated by Kuana A. Robinson, 54, of 1500 W. First St., Philadelphia, Pa.

Ms. Rogers was issued a UTT for Failure to Stop for STOP Sign and Mr. Robinson was issued a UTT for Disobeyed Traffic Control Device.

On 8/7/18 at 7:06 a.m., Eric P. Drought, 36, of 69 Bangall Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Drought was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 8/8/18.

On 8/7/18 at 9:30 a.m., William L. Johnson, 25, of 406 Greenway Ave., Syracuse, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the town of Schroeppel Court.

Mr. Johnson was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to T/O Schroeppel Court on 8/8/18.

On 8/7/18 at 6:40 p.m., Richard L. Lillie, 38, of 575 O’Connor Road, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. Lillie was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $600 cash or $1,200 bond with a return to court on 8/14/18.

On 8/7/18 at 10:28 p.m., Markus P. McKenna, 31, of 37 Albion Cross Road, Parish, was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree and Resisting Arrest, all class A misdemeanors following a domestic dispute in the town of Albion.

Mr. McKenna was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 8/20/18.

