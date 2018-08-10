Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/09/2018

On 8/3/18 at 4:05 p.m., Josiah M. VanWormer, 26, of 160 Minkler Road, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Exhaust Violation and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on Liberty Street in the village of Mexico.

Mr. VanWormer is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/4/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 8/4/18 at 2:59 p.m., Hannah Z. Sheldon, 19, of 76 Pleasant Point Drive, Oswego, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet southwest on Darrow Road in the town of New Haven, ¼ mile south of West Stone Road, when she reportedly lost control on a curve causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike an embankment before colliding with a tree.

Ms. Sheldon was issued a UTT for Failure to Keep Right.

Unsafe speed and driver inexperience seem to have been contributing factors.

On 8/5/18 at 6:56 a.m., Dwayne D. Meeks, 36, of 517 Olive St., Watertown, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; No License; Inadequate Stop Lamps and Broken Glass following a traffic stop on I81 South in the town of Richland.

Mr. Meeks is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/22/18 in the Town of Richland Court.

On 8/5/18 at 11:33 a.m., Randall H. Muir III, 21, of 38 Sundown Road, Bldg. 8, Apt. 8, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; No License; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate; Operating Unregistered Vehicle; Operating MV w/o Insurance; Improper Plates and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Muir is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/28/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 8/8/18 at 12:05 p.m., Michael M. Hammond, 37, of 164 Durbin Road, Hannibal, was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic incident in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly sent threatening text messages to the victim.

Mr. Hammond was scheduled to answer the charge on 8/8/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 8/8/18 at 8:28 p.m., Karen A. Moosbrugger, 52, of 1105 Meadowview Drive, Central Square, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1%; Moving from Lane Unsafely and Failure to Keep Right following a traffic stop on I81 South in the town of Parish.

Ms. Moosbrugger is scheduled to answer the charges 8/28/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 8/8/18 at 11:29 p.m., Amber R. Smith, 26, of 8617 Caughdenoy Road, Clay, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Clay, Onondaga County.

Ms. Smith was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

