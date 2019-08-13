Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/12/2019

On 8/9/19 at 8:21 p.m., William Cole, 60, of 5 E. Church St., Apt. 307, Adams, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland.

Mr. Cole was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Richland Court on 8/14/19.

On 8/9/19 at 3:42 p.m., Michael R. Burr, 34, of 90 Canal Road, Phoenix, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Burr was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Central Square Court on 8/21/19.

On 8/11/19 at 1:30 p.m., Kellierin E. Dattler, 36, of 374 County Route 51A, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Ms. Dattler was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department for further processing.

On 8/7/19 at 5:26 p.m., Danniel S. Spanagel, 26, of 17 Carter Road, Hannibal, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton.

Mr. Spanagel was turned over to the Fulton City Police Department for further processing.

On 8/8/19 at 3:52 p.m., Breann M. Stoughtenger, 34, of 214 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Ms. Stoughtenger was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/9/19.

On 8/8/19 at 5:16 p.m., Anthony J. Thompson, 45, of 39 Lindsay Lane, Hastings, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Cicero.

Mr. Thompson was turned over to the Cicero Town Police Department for further processing.

