Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/13/2018

On 7/29/18 at 1:24 p.m., Thomas K. Richardson, 28, of 190 W. First St. N., Fulton, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet south on SR 104B in the town of Mexico when he attempted to pass a 2013 Honda being operated by Matthew A. Monjay, 23, of 26 Danielle Ave., Westerly, RI, making a left-hand turn onto Sage Creek Road, causing the vehicles to collide.

Mr. Richardson was issued a UTT for Improper Passing.

On 8/10/18 at 1:51 p.m., Joseph W. Perras, 38, of 301 W. Broadway, Apt. 1, Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued by Oswego County Family Court.

Mr. Perras was arraigned in Family Court and is scheduled to return on 8/13/18.

On 8/11/18 at 9:45 a.m., Richard L. Lillie, 38, of 575 O’Connor Road, Oswego, was arrested at the Oswego County Correctional Facility based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.

Mr. Lillie was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded back to the OCJ in lieu of $250 cash or $500 bond with a return to City of Oswego Court on 8/16/18.

On 8/11/18 at 8:13 p.m., Bradley D. Ebert, 36, of 5203 Harriet Fisher Drive, Clay, was arrested for DWI and Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% following a traffic stop on Albright Road in the town of New Haven reportedly initiated following a reckless driver complaint.

Mr. Ebert is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/6/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

On 8/12/18 at 4:22 p.m., Jessica Soto-Gonzalez, 32, of 5350 SR 104, Lot 15, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on Birch Lane in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Soto-Gonzalez is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/30/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

