Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/14/2019

On 8/7/19 at 1 p.m., Carol J. Williams, 49, of 707 Danforth St., Syracuse, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 1st degree (class C felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd degree (class C felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, License Plate Violation, Driving with an Obstructed View, and Unauthorized Stickers following a traffic stop on I-81 in the town of Sandy Creek.

Ms. Williams was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.



She was scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Sandy Creek Court on 8/8/19.