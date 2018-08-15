Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/15/2018

On 8/14/18 at 12:25 p.m., Bryan A. Jobson, 20, of 5240 US Route 11, Pulaski, was arrested based on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant issued out of Lee County, Florida.

Mr. Jobson was arraigned in Oswego County Court and remanded to the OCJ held without bail with a return to court date of 8/15/18.

On 8/14/18 at 8:23 p.m., Stanley L. Thomason, 43, of 442 Howard Road, Fulton, was operating a 2007 Pontiac north on CR 176 in the town of Volney, 100 feet north of Howard Road, when the vehicle reportedly rear-ended a 2006 Hyundai being operated by Karl C. Neadle, 26, of 501 CR 29, Oswego.

Mr. Thomason was issued UTTs for Following too Closely and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

On 8/15/18 at 6:02 a.m., Mary A. Firenze, 23, of 16 Taylor Ave., Apt. F, Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

She allegedly damaged the victim’s door.

Ms. Firenze is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/3/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 8/15/18 at 6:09 a.m., Kayla M. Hilton, 24, of 3273 US Route 11, Parish, was charged with Trespass following the investigation into a harassment complaint at Wal-Mart in the village of Central Square.

Ms. Hilton is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/22/18 in the Village of Central Square Court.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

