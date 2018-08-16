Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/16/2018

On 8/12/18 at 7:52 a.m., Nicholas G. Dunn, 34, of 365 Peter Scott Road, Pennellville, was operating a 2012 Cadillac east on CR 64 in the town of Mexico, 500 feet west of Main Street, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and collide with a mailbox before hitting a ditch then striking another mailbox.

Mr. Dunn was issued a UTT for Operating MV While Using a Portable Electronic Device.

On 8/15/18 at 4:57 p.m., Jeremy G. Rowe, 28, of 187 CR 35, Fulton, was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident that occurred in the town of Palermo.

He allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Mr. Rowe is scheduled to appear in the Town of Palermo Court on 8/27/18.

On 8/15/18 at 11:37 p.m., Joseph U. Lewis, 34, of 3256 Hemlock Hills Drive, Apt. 3, Macedon, NY, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego County Supreme Court.

Mr. Lewis was arraigned by Hon. Judge Hafner in Hannibal Town Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Supreme Court on 8/16/18.

