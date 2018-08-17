Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/17/2018

On 8/16/18 at 12:40 a.m., Shane M. Merritt, 26, of 739 CR 35, Mexico, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Palermo.

He was allegedly found to have Xanax in his possession.

Mr. Merritt is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/20/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

During the same investigation, Adam M. Packard, 26, of 3764 SR 49, Central Square, was arrested for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 5th degree, a class D felony.

He allegedly went to a residence in the town of Palermo with intent to sell Xanax.

Mr. Packard was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to court on 8/20/18.

On 8/16/18 at 12:48 a.m., Amber L. Gristwood, 24, of 285 Blumer Road, Pennellville, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the town of Palermo.

She allegedly struck the victim.

Ms. Gristwood is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/27/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

On 8/16/18 at 1:54 p.m., Anthony M. Scott, 30, of 8 Coho Lane, Altmar, was arrested for 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor; 2 UTTs issued for Back Seat Passenger Less Than Four No Restraint and No License following the investigation into a child abuse complaint in the town of Albion.

Mr. Scott is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/17/18 in the Town of Albion Court.

On 8/16/18 at 9:39 p.m., David L. Kingsbury Sr., 37, of 5350 SR 104, Lot 29, Oswego, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court and an Oswego County Family Court Warrant following a traffic stop on Howard Road in the town of Volney.

Mr. Kingsbury was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,500/$5,000 bail with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 8/17/18.

On 8/17/18 at 1:50 a.m., Wallace Q. Redman Jr., 42, of 60 Country Lane, Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Redman was arraigned in Granby Town Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,500/$5,000 bail with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 8/17/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

