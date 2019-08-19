Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/19/2019

On 8/12/19 at 1:28 p.m., Dwayne F. Masters, 46, of 23 Washington Ave, Apt. A, Mexico, was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence (class E felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Inspection following a traffic stop on State Route 69 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Masters is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 8/20/19.

On 8/17/19 at 4:39 p.m., Zackorie H. W. Plumley, 19, of 48 Beverly Drive, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 1st degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute that occurred in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly put his hands on the victim, thus violating a Court order of protection.

Mr. Plumley was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/10/19.

On 8/18/19 at 11:27 a.m., Charles W. Rothenburg, 26, of 1045 County Route 48, Richland, was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute that occurred in the town of Richland on 8/16/19.

He allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation and placed his hands around the victim’s neck.

Mr. Rothenburg is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Richland Court on 8/28/19.

On 8/18/19 at 1:01 p.m., Robert W. Garrison Jr., 42, of 242 County Route 21, Martville, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. Garrison is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 9/9/19.

