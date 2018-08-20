Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/20/2018

On 8/14/18 at 6:40 p.m., Amber M. Studer, 32, of 16 Coho Lane, Apt. D, Altmar, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree stemming from the investigation into a MVA that occurred on SR 13 in the town of Williamstown, 300 feet west of Lakewood Road, on 7/26/18.

She reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the south side of the roadway and strike numerous trees.

Ms. Studer is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/27/18 in the Town of Williamstown Court.

On 8/17/18 at 6:50 a.m., Zachary Leone Lemay, 20, of 120 Albright Road, Mexico, was operating a 1997 Chevrolet west on SR 104 in the town of Scriba, 50 feet west of Schaad Drive, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to cross the fog line and strike a bicyclist, Steven M. Beshures, 33, of 1020 CR 25, Oswego, NY.

Mr. Lemay was issued a UTT for Driving Across Hazard Markings.

On 8/17/18 at 3:55 p.m., Corrynne E. Horning, 21, of 823 Baldwin Road, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Horning is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/27/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/17/18 at 10:05 p.m., Jennifer A. Potter, 44, of 260 Palace CT, Apt. H, North Syracuse, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 57 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Potter is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/6/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 8/18/18 at 10:43 a.m., Brandon H. MacDonald, 29, of 416 Fulton St., Hannibal, and Michael J. Rosario, 23, of 418 Oneida St., Fulton, were arrested for Conspiracy, 6th degree, a class B misdemeanor and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

They allegedly stole electronic equipment.

Mr. MacDonald is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/1/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

Mr. Rosario is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/27/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

At the same time, Mr. MacDonald was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 5/14/18 in the town of Hannibal where a motorcycle, electronics and helmets were stolen.

Mr. MacDonald was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the OCS in lieu of $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond with a return to court on 9/25/18.

On 8/18/18 at 3:20 p.m., Christopher J. Delosh, 18, of 128 Sloperville Road, Altmar, was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, both class A misdemeanors following a domestic incident in the town of Albion.

Mr. Delosh was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond with a return to court on 8/20/18.

On 8/18/18 at 4:22 p.m., Marc A. Walpole II, 24, of 234 E. Sixth St., Oswego, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet pick up west on SR 104 in the town of Scriba, 200 feet east of Maiden Lane Road, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a mailbox.

Mr. Walpole was issued a UTT for Driving Across Hazard Markings.

On 8/18/18 at 11:28 p.m., Julianna M. Perez, 17, of 107 Cedarwood Drive, Fulton, was arrested for Robbery, 3rd degree, a class D felony; Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony and Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/23/18 in the town of Granby.

She allegedly stole the phone of an individual of which has an active order of protection filed against her.

Ms. Perez was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $250/$500 bail with a return to court on 8/20/18.

