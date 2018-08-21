Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/21/2018

On 8/19/18 at 2:34 p.m., Julianna M. Perez, 17, of 107 Cedarwood Drive, Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor and Harassment, 2nd degree following the investigation into a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

Ms. Perez was scheduled to answer the charges on 8/20/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/20/18 at 9:14 a.m., Herbert P. Arnold, 87, of 15 Montgomery St., Parish, was operating a 2008 Ford pickup registered to Placid Properties of Fayetteville, entering SR 69 from I81 south off ramp when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2004 Jeep traveling east and being operated by Christina M. Hayes, 44, of 150 SR 69A, Parish.

Mr. Arnold was issued a UTT for Failing to Yield the Right of Way.

On 8/20/18 at 11:33 a.m., Jeremiah M. Ransom, 22, of 3 Beach Road, Cleveland, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.

Mr. Ransom was arraigned in Oswego County Court and released.

On 8/20/18 at 3:10 p.m., David R. Burdick, 45, of 14032 Keeley St., Red Creek, was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 5/14/18 in the town of Hannibal where a motorcycle, electronics and helmets were stolen.

Mr. Burdick was arraigned in Hannibal Town Court and is scheduled to return on 9/11/18.

On 8/20/18 at 6 p.m., Mark W. Farrell, 50, of 130 SR 3, Hannibal, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Farrell is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/10/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/20/18 at 6:18 p.m., Dustin J. Baker, 18, of 167 Nine Mile Point Road, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba Court.

Mr. Baker was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Scriba Court on 8/23/18.

