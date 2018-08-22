Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/22/2018

On 8/17/18 at 6:39 p.m., Tracy F. Hart, 49, of 250 W. Second St., Apt. 2, Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on West First Street in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Hart is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/13/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 8/17/18 at 7:28 p.m., Roy Miller, 29, of 328 W. Fifth St., Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on West Fifth Street in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Miller is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/6/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 8/20/18 at 9:09 a.m., Grace F. Marticello, 72, of 15 Liniment St., Constantia, was operating a 2009 Mitsubishi north on Liniment Street in the town of Constantia, 50 feet south of SR 49, when the vehicle reportedly struck a boat trailer causing it to push into a 2006 BMW parked and unattended along with a 2006 Ford pickup parked unattended.

Ms. Marticello was issued a UTT for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

On 8/21/18 at 1:30 p.m., Michael R. Townsend Jr., 19, of 157 N. Midler Ave., Syracuse, was arrested for Identity Theft, 2nd degree, a class E felony; Forgery, 2nd degree, a class D felony and Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 2/5/18 in the town of Granby.

He allegedly used the victim’s credit card information to make purchases.

Mr. Townsend was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 9/13/18.

On 8/21/18 at 2:47 p.m., Carl D. Carpenter Jr., 38, of 4 Clear Springs Drive, Apt. A, Oswego, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into a domestic dispute in the town of New Haven.

Mr. Carpenter was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $250 cash or $500 bond with a return to Town of New Haven Court on 9/4/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

