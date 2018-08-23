Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/23/2018

On 8/17/18 at 4:06 p.m., Dusty Adam Millus, 20, of 3631 E. Main St., Cato, was operating a 2012 Volkswagen southwest on SR 3 at the intersection with SR 264 in the town of Palermo, when he reportedly lost control on the bend causing the vehicle to collide with a camper being towed by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup being operated by Terry D. Hallett, 47, of 6653 Ross Road, Springwater, NY.

Mr. Millus was issued UTTs for Speed not Reasonable and Failure to Keep Right.

On 8/22/18 at 1:48 p.m., Julie J. Williams, 40, of 1668 CR 45, Apt. B, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Williams is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/10/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/22/18 at 6:09 p.m., Brandon D. Cummings, 28, of 4087 SR 69, Mexico, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony following an incident in which he was in the presence of the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him.

Mr. Cummings was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $200/$400 bail with a return to court on 8/28/18.

On 8/22/18 at 6:49 p.m., Joseph W. Perras, 38, of 301 W. Broadway, Apt. 1, Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Perras was arraigned in the Town of Schroeppel Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $100/$250 bail with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 8/23/18.

