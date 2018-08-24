Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/24/2018

On 8/23/18 at 12:57 p.m., Gerald T. Hall Jr., 38, of 280 Maple St., Oswego, was arrested in the town of Mexico based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Volney Court.

Mr. Hall was arraigned by Hon. Judge Aluzzi in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Mr. Hall is scheduled to return to Court on 10/1/18.

At the same time, Mr. Hall was arrested for Resisting Arrest, following attempting to evade arrest on the Bench Warrant.

Mr. Hall is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 9/18/18.

Mr. Hall was also charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, following a complaint made by the Oswego County Probation Department, after he allegedly damaged an ankle monitor bracelet belonging to the Oswego County Probation Department.

Mr. Hall is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Scriba Court on 9/13/18.

On 8/23/18 at 1:04 p.m., Leeann M. Coe, 47, of 265 W. First St. S., Apt. 208, Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Ms. Coe was arraigned by Hon. Judge Dayger in the Town of Parish Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

Ms. Coe is scheduled to return to Court on 8/28/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

