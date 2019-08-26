Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/26/2019

On 8/23/19 at 9:44 a.m., Michael A. Johnson, 50, of 681 County Route 54, Bldg. 53, Phoenix, was charged with Circumvention of an Interlock Device, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 2nd degree, License Violation, and Speed Violation following a traffic stop on State Route 49 in the town of Constantia.

Mr. Johnson is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Constantia Court on 9/9/19.

On 8/23/19 at 2:28 p.m., Delos E. Decker, 36, of 1015 County Route 37, West Monroe, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo.

Mr. Decker was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court.

On 8/23/19 at 4:57 p.m., David E. Russell, 48, of 26 Woodworth Road, Central Square, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of West Monroe.

Mr. Russell was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and scheduled to appear in the Town of West Monroe Court on 8/26/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...