Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/27/2018

On 8/24/18 at 11:53 a.m., Richard J. Wilborn, 35, of 669 CR 6, Phoenix, was charged with Registration Suspended and Operating MV w/o Insurance following a traffic stop on CR 6 in the town of Volney.

Mr. Wilborn is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/17/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 8/24/18 at 6:16 p.m., David L. McClellan, 28, of 11386 Sherwood Drive, Cato, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 7 in the town of Oswego.

Mr. McClellan is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/10/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 8/25/18 at 1:07 p.m., George C. Gunn Jr., 20, of 6409 Erica Lane, Baldwinsville, was operating a 2006 Dodge pickup north on 481 in the town of Schroeppel reportedly exiting the highway with the off ramp for CR 57A when the vehicle reportedly drove through the STOP sign and struck a guard rail.

Mr. Gunn was issued UTTs for AUO, 3rd degree; Unsafe Tires; Speeding and Failure to Stop at STOP Sign.

On 8/25/18 at 1:42 p.m., Randy S. Fenske, 44, of 12114 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Fenske is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/13/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 8/25/18 at 2:25 p.m., Mariah J. Lee, 24, of 111 Fulton Ave., Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Lee is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/17/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/25/18 at 9:26 p.m., Rebecca L. Allen-Salisbury, 47, of 37 Maltby Road, Pulaski, was operating a 2009 Jeep southeast on Canning Factory Road in the town of Richland, 3/10-mile northwest of Spring Brook Road, when she reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and collide with an unattended parked 2015 Dodge pickup registered to Derek J. Pfluger, 46, of 3496 CR 22, Orwell.

Ms. Allen-Salisbury was arrested for DWI; Aggravated DWI and Moving from Lane Unsafely. She was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Richland Court on 9/12/18.

On 8/25/18 at 7:15 p.m., Tyler M. Levia, 22, of 3418 Main St., Apt. 3C, Mexico, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana; No License and Inadequate Stop Lamps following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Levia is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/13/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 8/26/18 at 12:15 a.m., Fabian N. Phillips, 25, of 419 CR 51, Mexico, was arrested following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Scriba and charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding.

Mr. Phillips is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/27/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

During the traffic stop, Mr. Phillips was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Clay Town Court, Onondaga County.

Mr. Phillips was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 8/26/18 at 8:40 a.m., Joseph M. Barbera, 28, of 5833 SR 104, Oswego, was arrested in the city of Fulton for Petit Larceny; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Unauthorized Use of MV, 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors.

The arrest stems from the investigation into a stolen vehicle complaint out of the town of Scriba.

He allegedly took the victim’s vehicle without permission along with stealing cash and damaging the ignition on the vehicle.

At the same time, Mr. Barbera was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Mr. Barbera was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Scriba Court on 9/13/18 and the City of Fulton Court on 9/13/18.

