Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/28/2018

On 8/23/18 at 10:26 p.m., Christopher Webster, 28, of 286 SR 176, Bldg. 7, Hannibal, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly repeatedly threatened the victim with bodily harm.

Mr. Webster is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/11/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 8/27/18 at 11:59 p.m., Harold W. Janes, 27, of 450 W. First St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Failure to Use Signal Lights following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Janes is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/20/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

