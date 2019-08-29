Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/28/2019

On 8/27/19 at 1:13 p.m., Jennifer A. Cirello, 46, of 53 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, was charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree (class E felony), Welfare Fraud, 4th degree (a class E felony), and Grand Larceny, 4th degree (a class E felony) following an investigation that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 7/17/19 for further processing.

Ms. Cirello is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 9/10/19.

On 8/27/19 at 6:35 p.m., Lisa A. Michaels, 32, of 962 County Route 17, Bernhards Bay, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Dollar General in the town of Constantia on 6/16/19.

Ms. Michaels is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Constantia Court on 9/16/19.

