Cop Logs: Sheriff's Office 08/29/2018

On 8/28/18 at 4:11 p.m., Patrick D. Langworthy, 44, currently residing at the Elmira Correctional Facility in Chemung County, was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred at a business in the village of Hannibal on 6/25/17.

Mr. Langworthy was arraigned in the Hannibal Town Court and transported back to the Elmira Correctional Facility with a return to court on 11/20/18.

On 8/28/18 at 6:01 p.m., Cheri M. Holliday, 33, of 2588 US Route 11, Bldg. 12A, Parish, was arrested for Issuing a Bad Check, a class B misdemeanor stemming from an incident that occurred on 8/11/18 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Holliday is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/13/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

