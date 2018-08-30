Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/30/2018

On 8/29/18 at 1:17 p.m., Christopher A. Burr, 31, of 90 Canal Road, Phoenix, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Mr. Burr is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/24/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

At the same time, Mr. Burr was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Granby.

He allegedly damaged the victim’s fence.

He is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 9/24/18.

Mr. Burr was also arrested on a NYS Parole Warrant and is being held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail.

On 8/29/18 at 5:48 p.m., Jordan J. Fetkiw, 17, of 21 Sharyl Drive, Central Square, was arrested at the Oswego County Correctional Facility for Robbery, 1st degree, a Class B Felony, following the investigation into an incident that occurred in April 2018 in the town of Schroeppel.

He allegedly held the victim at knifepoint requesting the victim hand over any property they had.

Mr. Fetkiw was arraigned by Hon. Judge Nazarian in the Town of Schroeppel Court and remanded back to the OCJ in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond with a return to court on 8/31/18.

On 8/29/18 at 7:55 p.m., Trevor J. Jock, 27, of 294 W. Fifth St., Oswego, was arrested for Petit Larceny stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly stole monies from the victim while at his residence.

Mr. Jock is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Scriba Court on 9/13/18.

On 8/29/18 at 11:27 p.m., Noah S. Gerbig, 19, of 1267 County Route 28, Pulaski, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court following a traffic stop in the town of Richland.

Mr. Gerbig was arraigned in the Town of Mexico by Hon. Judge Moretti and is scheduled to return to court on 9/11/18 in the Town of Mexico.

