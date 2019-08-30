Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/30/2019

On 8/28/19 at 1:26 p.m., George D. Call, 24, 720 Oneida St., Fulton, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. Call was arraigned at the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.



He is scheduled to return to court on 10/21/19.

On 8/29/19 at 10 a.m., Rita M. Powers, 40, of 2168 County Route 1, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, following an incident that occurred on 6/21/19.

She allegedly violated a court order of protection.

Ms. Powers was turned over to the Oswego County Jail staff where she was currently remanded.

She was scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on 8/29/19.

On 8/29/19 at 5:53 p.m., Amanda L. Temperton-Ouderkirk, 26, of 810 County Route 84, Central Square, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Ms. Temperton-Ouderkirk was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$500 bond.

She is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/12/19.

