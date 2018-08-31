Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 08/31/2018

On 8/25/18 at 6:02 p.m., Andrea C. Canale, 25, 307 S. Clinton St., Syracuse, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on East Seneca Street in the city of Oswego.

Ms. Canale is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/13/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 8/29/18 at 8:30 a.m., Todd M. Sgro, 43, of 20 Airport Road, Bldg. 7, Apt. 1, Fulton, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

Mr. Sgro is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/10/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/29/18 at 9:04 p.m., Cassie D. Wood, 39, of 4 Mill St., Parish, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate; Failure to Stop at STOP Sign and Failure to Notify DMV of Address Change following a traffic stop at the intersection of SR 69 and CR 26 in the town of Parish.

Ms. Wood is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/29/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 8/29/18 at 9:45 p.m., Joshua M. Bartell, 33, of 1627 Valley Drive, Syracuse, was charged with Disorderly Conduct following an incident in the town of Schroeppel.

He allegedly continued to use obscene language after being instructed to stop.

Mr. Bartell is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/12/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 8/30/18 at 7:17 a.m., Cody C. Washburn, 19, of 868 CR 2, Richland, was operating a 1998 Pontiac west on CR 2 in the town of Orwell, 2/10 mile east of Salmon Run Road, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve causing him to lose control and the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a mailbox, then a guard rail on the north side before crossing the road and striking a pole and another guard rail.

Mr. Washburn was issued a UTT for Unsafe Tires.

Unsafe speed and inadequate tires seem to have been contributing factors.

On 8/30/18 at 1:34 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the city of Fulton was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/10/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/30/18 at 8:35 p.m., James L. Smith Jr., 45, of 898 CR 57, Phoenix, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet pickup north on CR 10 in the town of Schroeppel, 2/10 mile north of Fietta Road, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and travel through the yard at 818 CR 10 striking a gazebo on a patio then a picnic table on the grass before continuing through the yard and reentering the roadway.

Mr. Smith was issued UTTs for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident; Operating Unregistered MV and Driving Across Hazard Markings.

Unsafe speed seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 8/30/18 at 9:08 p.m., Charles L. Searor, 65, of 38 Birch Lane, Bldg. 35B, Oswego, was arrested for Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors.

The arrest stems from an incident in the town of Scriba where he allegedly grabbed and smacked the buttocks of the victim after being asked to stop multiple times.

Mr. Searor is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/13/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 8/30/18 at 11:26 p.m., Chad R. Jacobson, 40, of 301 Hong Kong Road, Parish, was charged with Registration Suspended and AUO, 3rd degree following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Jacobson is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/20/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

