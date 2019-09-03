Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/03/2019

On 8/30/19 at 8:30 a.m., Samuel M. Michaud, 29, of 395 Stock Road, Apt B, Hannibal, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo.

Mr. Michaud was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/9/19.

On 9/1/19 at 12:15 p.m., Jackie M. Lando, 36, of 599 County Route 1, Oswego, was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree following a complaint where she allegedly took the victim’s vehicle for longer than permitted and did not return it.

Ms. Lando is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of New Haven Court on 10/3/19.

On 9/1/19 at 9:06 p.m., Kristi L. Petronelli, 33, of 809 Oneida St., Fulton, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop on Woodridge Terrace in the city of Oswego.

Ms. Petronelli is scheduled to answer to the charges in the City of Oswego Court on 9/19/19.

On 9/2/19 at 12:40 a.m., Eric P. Drought, 37, of 69 Bangall Road, Parish, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an investigation of a domestic dispute in the town of Mexico.

He allegedly violated a court order of protection.

Mr. Drought is scheduled to answer to the charge on 9/3/19.

On 9/2/19 at 10:09 a.m., Adam W. Skilinskis, 25, of 205 Middle Road, Lot 7, Oswego, was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, 2nd degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 2nd degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a domestic dispute in the town of Scriba/

He allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim while breaking multiple household items and physically attacked the victim when they tried to call 911.

Mr. Skilinskis was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/5/19.

On 9/2/19 at 11:54 p.m., Anthony N. Deluca, 34, of 125 Lyons St., Fulton, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Mr. Deluca was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 9/9/19.

On 9/3/19 at 12:40 a.m., Mindy L. Wallace, 40, of 1006 Silk Road, Fulton, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Ms. Wallace was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/9/19.

