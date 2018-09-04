Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/04/2018

On 8/28/18 at 4:27 p.m., Jeremy Lynn Manford, 41, of 12197 Bradt Road, Cato, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet pickup northwest on SR 3 in the town of Granby reportedly making a left-hand turn onto CR 3 when the vehicle collided with a 1990 Ford dump truck being operated by Timothy R. Jackson, 49, of 26 Towne Road, Pulaski, that was making a right-hand turn.

Mr. Manford was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

Mr. Jackson was issued a UTT for Operating Out of Class.

On 8/30/18 at 11:22 p.m., Christa L. Leonard, 31, of 438 Phinney Road, Hannibal, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on Church Street in the village of Hannibal.

Ms. Leonard is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/18/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 8/31/18 at 1:13 a.m., Douglas J. Paro, 43, of 306 Gansvoort St., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on CR 8 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Paro is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/17/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/31/18 at 2:24 a.m., Daniel D. White, 35, of 248 Lockwood Hill Road, Mount Upton, NY, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Obstructed Vision following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Granby.

Mr. White is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/17/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 8/31/18 at 11:35 a.m., Carl D. Carpenter Jr., 38, of 4 Clear Springs Drive, Apt. A, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident in which he was allegedly making phone calls from the OCJ, where he is a resident, to the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him.

Mr. Carpenter is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/17/18 in the Town of Constantia Court.

On 8/31/18 at 1:03 p.m., Cathy A. Walter, 67, of 91 Bridge St., Phoenix, was operating a 2015 Ford reportedly making a left-hand turn onto CR 57 in the town of Schroeppel from a parking lot, 200 feet south of CR 57A, when the vehicle collided with a 2011 Acura traveling south and being operated by Nicholas T. Stapleton, 26, of 7414 Palmcrest Road, North Syracuse.

Ms. Walter was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 8/31/18 at 1:35 p.m., Amanda J. Chilson, 29, of 24 Private Drive 2, Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Volney Court.

Ms. Chilson was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to return on 10/1/18.

On 8/31/18 at 6:20 p.m., Janna L. Manson, 38, of 29 S. Jefferson St., Apt. 8, Mexico, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Hastings.

She was allegedly in the presence of an individual of which has an active order of protection filed against her.

Ms. Manson is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/12/18 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 9/1/18 at 8:32 a.m., Stephanie L. Doud, 27, of 402 Ridge Road, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 85 in the town of Granby.

Ms. Doud is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/24/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/1/18 at 8:55 a.m., Thomas J. Morrelli, 18, of 1170 SR 49, Apt. A, Constantia, was arrested for Sexual Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred in the village of Phoenix on 4/13/18.

He allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim being less than 17 years of age.

Mr. Morrelli is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/12/18 in the Town of Schroepple Court.

On 9/1/18 at 12:15 p.m., Kenneth R. Gates Jr., 26, of 1127 SR 13, Williamstown, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and License Plate Violation following a traffic stop on SR 69 in the town of Parish.

Mr. Gates is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/25/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 9/1/18 at 3:25 p.m., Nathaniel R. Gordon, 20, of 381 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly damaged the victim’s windshield.

Mr. Gordon is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/6/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/1/18 at 8:00 p.m., Michael William Haskins, 24, of 866 CR 30, Williamstown, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Williamstown.

He allegedly damaged the victim’s residence with a bb gun.

Mr. Haskins is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/24/18 in the Town of Williamstown Court.

On 9/2/18 at 3:42 p.m., a 16-year-old girl residing in the town of Granby; Nathan K. Lonsdale, 20, of 109 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville; Ashley M. Reed-Leader, 18, of 187 Rathburn Road, Lot 7, Fulton, and Anthony D. Ladd, 18, of 18 Brooks Place, Baldwinsville, were all arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrests stem from an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

All individuals are scheduled to answer the charge on 9/10/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/2/18 at 7:48 p.m., Brittany R. Elacqua, 22, of 2284 CR 37, Bldg. 94, Central Square, was arrested based on a Probation arrest warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Ms. Elacqua was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 9/3/18 at 1:17 a.m., Benjamin R. Baker, 29, of 4899 SR 104, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s door.

Mr. Baker is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/13/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/3/18 at 4:24 a.m., Jordan D. Attwood, 21, of 599 CR 25, Oswego, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following the investigation into a one-vehicle MVA on CR 24 in the town of Minetto.

Mr. Attwood is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/5/18 in the Town of Minetto Court.

On 9/3/18 at 1:36 p.m., Jason N. McGriff, 40, of 631 CR 54, Lot 46, Pennellville, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop at the intersection of CR 12 and Pleasant Ave. in the village of Central Square.

Mr. McGriff is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/3/18 in the Village of Central Square Court.

On 9/3/18 at 2:20 p.m., Yvonne L. Degroff, 27, of 71 E. Sixth St., Oswego, was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Degroff is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/10/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/3/18 at 3:35 p.m., Brett W. Ellis, 24, of 42 Country Lane, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; No License and Following too Closely following a MVA on SR 48 in the town of Granby at the intersection with CR 46 that reportedly occurred when the 2008 Chevrolet he was operating rear-ended a 2015 BMW registered to Financial Service Vehicle of Hillard, Ohio, being operated by Jeffrey A. Appel, 56, of 136 Upper Mountain Ave., Montclair, NJ.

Mr. Ellis is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/24/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/3/18 at 5:47 p.m., Kimberly A. Morison, 60, of 903 Second St., Liverpool, was operating a 2008 Dodge south on I81 South in the town of Hastings, 2/10 mile north of Mile Marker 109, when she reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and travel through the median and strike a pile of logs and a tree then overturn before coming to rest on I81 North.

Ms. Morison and two passengers, Jordan S. Morison, 24, and Saria C. Deal, 3, were all transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Ms. Morison was issued UTTs for Moving from Lane Unsafely; Driving Across Hazard Markings and Drive Across Divided Space Barrier of Divided Highway.

On 9/3/18 at 8:33 p.m., a 17-year-old girl residing in the town of Minetto was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at a business in the town of Minetto.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/19/18 in the Town of Minetto Court.

