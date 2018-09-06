Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/05/2018

On 9/4/18 at 2:22 p.m., Connor J. Prucnal, 23, of 29 Birch Lane, Bldg. 10, Apt. E, Oswego, was charged with Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor and AUO, 2nd degree following a vehicle complaint in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Prucnal is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/13/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/4/18 at 3:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the town of Granby was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

He allegedly pushed the victim.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/17/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/4/18 at 9:30 p.m., Sentina M. Stienburg, 25, of 828 Holly Drive, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Hannibal.

Ms. Stienburg is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/25/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 9/5/18 at 7:36 a.m., Dustin M. Wettering, 35, of 23 Pollard Road, Lot 6, Hannibal, was arrested in the Oswego County Correctional Facility, where he is a resident on separate charges, for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 8/11/18 in the town of New Haven.

Mr. Wettering is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/4/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...