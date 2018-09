Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/06/2018

On 9/6/18 at 6:35 a.m., Travis C. Hanzel, 41, of 117 Pinkerton St., Liverpool, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the village of Phoenix.

He allegedly stole a self-leveling laser out of the victim’s vehicle.

Mr. Hanzel is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/3/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

