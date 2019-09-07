Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/06/2019

On 9/3/19 at 2:46 p.m., Mark K. Thomas, 48, of 11 Cemetery St., Altmar, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Albion.

Mr. Thomas was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$1,000 bond.



On same day, Mr. Thomas was subsequently charged with Possession of Burglar Tools and Grand Larceny, 4th degree following an investigation into a larceny complaint that occurred on 7/20/19 in the town of Parish.He was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash/$3,000 bond.Mr. Thomas is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Parish Court on 9/10/19.

On 9/4/19 at 6:01 a.m., Robert L. Strong, 35, of 8024 Oakleaf Ave, Port Richey, Florida, was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute.

He allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim in the village of Mexico.

Mr. Strong was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail/$2,000 bond.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 9/10/19.

On 9/4/19 at noon, Thomas R. MacDonald, 19, of 14406 County Route 89, Mannsville, was charged with 6 counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, 2 counts of Sexual Misconduct, and 6 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into a sex offense that was reported on 4/3/19.

Mr. MacDonald was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court for 10 counts of the charges, in the City of Oswego Court for 2 counts, and in the Town of Palermo Court for 2 counts.

On 9/4/19 at 4:39 p.m., Karen R. Raymond, 50, of 2828 James St., Apt 102, Syracuse, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 2nd degree following a traffic stop on I-81 in the town of Sandy Creek.

Ms. Raymond was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and was scheduled to return to court on 9/5/19.

On 9/5/19 at 1:01 p.m., John Smith Jr., 57, of 253 Black Creek Road, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 2nd degree and 2 counts of Equipment Violation following a traffic stop on State. Route 3 in the town of Sandy Creek.

Mr. Smith was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek and scheduled to return to court on 10/3/19.

