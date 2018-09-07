Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/07/2018

On 8/31/18 at 8:30 p.m., Greggory E. Wetzel, 28, of 699 CR 85, Apt. A, Fulton, and Robert J. McRae Jr., 26, of 699 CR 85, Apt. A, Fulton, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop on SR 48 in the city of Oswego reportedly initiated during a STOP DWI checkpoint.

Mr. Wetzel and Mr. McRae are scheduled to answer the charge on 9/13/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 9/6/18 at 5:59 p.m., Stephen L. Clookey, 42, of 182 Martin Road, Cleveland, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree based on a Criminal Summons issued out of the Town of Constantia Court stemming from an incident that occurred on 7/22/18.

Mr. Clookey is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/1/18 in the Town of Constantia Court.

On 9/6/18 at 9:36 p.m., Heather E. Niejadlik, 44, of 31 E. Sixth St., Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident in the town of Richland.

She allegedly violated a stay away order of protection filed against her.

Ms. Niejadlik was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond with a return to T/O Richland Court on 9/12/18.

On 9/7/18 at 4:06 a.m., Michael B. Gushlaw, 40, of 43 Weaver Ave., Hastings, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1%; Failure to Keep Right and Failure to Dim Lights following a traffic stop on SR 69A in the town of Parish.

Mr. Gushlaw is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/9/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

