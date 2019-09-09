Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/08/2019

On 9/6/19 at 12:20 p.m., Benjamin C. Thompson, 21, of E. Bridge St., Apt. 204, Oswego, was charged with Sex Abuse, 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Forcible Touching following an investigation of a sex offense reported on 8/8/19.

Mr. Thompson was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.



He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on 9/19/19.

On 9/6/19 at 3:50 p.m., Robert S. Teeter, 25, of 3591 State Route 69, Mexico, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish.

Mr. Teeter was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and scheduled to appear in the Town of Parish Court on 9/10/19.

On 9/7/19 at 7:08 p.m., Jonathan R. Dennis, 38, of 1142 County Route 48, Richland, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland.

Mr. Dennis was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court.

On 9/9/19 at 12:21 a.m., James A. Kipp, 56, of 7941 State Route 13, Blossvale, NY, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 1st degree, DWI, Refusing to Take Breath Test, Consumption of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Speed in Zone, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, License Violation, and Failure to Notify DMV of Change in Address following a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the town of Volney.

Mr. Kipp was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in Court on 9/9/19.

