Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/10/2018

On 9/3/18 at 7:50 a.m., David M. Buske, 31, of 97 S.W. Ninth St., Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Buske is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/2/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/3/18 at 5:45 p.m., Troy D. Merriam, 47, of 411 Durston Ave., Syracuse, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on CR 29 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Merriam is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/4/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/5/18 at 11:45 a.m., Dyamond L. Deaver, 25, of 5607 Bear Road, Apt. 9, North Syracuse, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Deaver is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/27/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/6/18 at 8:01 a.m., Brandon W. Ceratt, 34, of 180 Rochester St., Hannibal, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding in School Zone following a traffic stop on Cayuga Street in the village of Hannibal.

Mr. Ceratt is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/18/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 9/7/18 at 8:41 a.m., Amber E. Mack, 33, of 226 Seneca St., Fulton, was arrested for Identity Theft, 2nd degree, a class E felony; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 4th degree, a class E felony and Forgery, 2nd degree, a class D felony.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Hannibal on 5/1/18.

She allegedly used the victim’s debit card and personal information to withdraw funds from an ATM machine.

Ms. Mack was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $3,000 cash or $6,000 bond with a return to court on 9/18/18.

On 9/7/18 at 11:12 a.m., Stephanie A. Derochie, 25, of 4263 SR 104, New Haven, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 8/11/18 in the town of New Haven.

She allegedly allowed the victim to be in the presence of an individual of which has an active order of protection filed against them, protecting the victim.

Ms. Derochie is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/18/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

On 9/7/18 at 5:01 p.m., Michael A. Benson, 68, of 39 CR 1A, Oswego, was arrested for DWI; Aggravated DWI and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following the investigation into a one-vehicle MVA on CR 1A in the town of Scriba, 1/10 mile west of Bayshore Drive, that reportedly occurred when the 2009 Ford pickup he was operating was traveling east and he lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a guard rail then roll down an embankment.

Mr. Benson was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return on 9/13/18.

On 9/7/18 at 5:12 p.m., Jasmine L. Diaz, 26, of 502 Village North Blvd., Baldwinsville, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 13 in the town of Williamstown.

Ms. Diaz was arraigned in the Town of Williamstown Court and is scheduled to return on 10/8/18.

On 9/7/18 at 8:27 p.m., Jennifer A. Potter, 44, of 14 Catherine St., Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on Gilbert Mills Road in the town of Volney.

Ms. Potter is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/24/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 9/8/18 at 5:15 a.m., Michelle M. Gallo, 35, of 15 Hoyt Road, Pennellville, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Improper Plates and No Front License Plate following an incident on Hoyt Road in the town of Schroeppel.

Ms. Gallo is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/19/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 9/8/18 at 10:09 a.m., a 15-year-old bpy residing in the town of Scriba was charged with Juvenile Delinquency, for an act if committed by an adult would constitute the charge of Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The teen is accused of pushing the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him.

The teen and his parent were issued a Juvenile Appearance Ticket directing them to contact the Oswego County Probation Departmrnt.

On 9/8/18 at 10:45 p.m., Christi Biroscak, 35, of 7021 Otis Drive, Red Creek, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following the investigation into a one-vehicle MVA on SR 104 near Thompson Road in the town of Oswego.

Ms. Biroscak is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/24/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 9/9/18 at 1:28 p.m., a 14-year-old girl residing in the town of Amboy was charged with Juvenile Delinquency for an act if committed by an adult would constitute the charge on Menacing, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The youth is accused of throwing a knife at the victim.

The teen and her parent were issued a Juvenile Appearance Ticket directing them to contact the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 9/9/18 at 8:11 a.m., Paul J. Willcox, 28, of 1913 Mexico St., Altmar, NY was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Albion.

He allegedly jumped on a moving vehicle multiple times, with children inside, causing damage to the vehicle.

Mr. Willcox was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $3,000 bond with a return to court on 10/15/18.

On 9/9/18 at 6:45 p.m., Samantha R. Erkan, 24, of 42 S. W. Ninth St., Apt. 1, Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Hannibal.

Ms. Erkan is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/25/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 9/9/18 at 9:09 p.m., Raymond C. Auringer Jr., 43, of 451 CR 11, Lot 6, West Monroe, was charged with Disorderly Conduct following an incident in the town of West Monroe.

Mr. Auringer is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/17/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

On 9/9/18 at 11:25 Jimmy M. Diaz, 41, of 316 Worth St., Apt. ½, Fulton, was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident in the town of Granby that occurred on 8/25/18.

He allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the victim’s face.

Mr. Diaz is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/24/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/10/18 at 4:24 a.m., Shaiana L. Hahn, 25, of 52 Davis St., Phoenix, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Hahn is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/24/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/10/18 at 7:27 a.m., Ms. Hahn was arrested for Criminal Impersonation, 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest, both class A misdemeanors following an incident in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Hahn was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to court on 9/13/18.

On 9/10/18 at 9:01 a.m., Victor E. Rodriguez, 22, of 111 W. Bridge St., Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Mr. Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 10/15/18.

On 9/10/18 at 10:25 a.m., Amanda L. Cahill, 29, of 6 Minerva St., Oswego, was arrested for Welfare Fraud, 4th degree; Grand Larceny, 4th degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree, all class E felonies.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred from 2/14 – 5/15 when she allegedly received benefits from the Oswego County Department of Social Services due to not reporting incomes received.

Ms. Cahill is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/25/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

